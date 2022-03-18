Tonight: A rain/snow mix will likely continue all throughout tonight. More spots will be flipping over to snow. South and east of the Fox Valley will remain rain for the most part. Snow may struggle to stick at times with temperatures holding just above freezing overnight. A quick half-inch to 2 inches is possible for those who switch to snow.

Tomorrow: Snow showers will continue in the morning. By midday, some of those snow showers will switch back to rain as the system exits in the afternoon. Northeast Wisconsin could see some sunshine late in the day with highs getting into the mid 40s.

Sunday/Next Week: The official start to spring is on Sunday, and it will feel that way! Highs get close to 50. Next week, we will have multiple chances at a wintry mix to watch.