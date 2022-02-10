The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties north of Green Bay until 6:00 AM Friday. A combination of snow, wind, and patchy drizzle will lead to slick travel tonight and early Friday.

Tonight: Slushy snow showers will overspread the area this evening and continue in scattered variety by early Friday. A gusty southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 30s during the night. Snow totals of 1-2″ will be likely for most areas, with slightly higher totals possible to the north.

Friday: Spotty snow showers and drizzle will gradually taper throughout the day as temperatures fall during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 10-20 mph with higher gusts at times.

Another push of cold Canadian air filters in this weekend which means highs will be stuck in the teens under a mix of sun and clouds. A few flurries will be possible near the lake on Sunday. A light snow shower chance will taper early Monday with temperatures in the lower 20s. We’ll add on a few more degrees Tuesday with highs near 40 along with rain showers by Wednesday.