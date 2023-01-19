The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This winter storm will continue to have a big impact on our weather Thursday. Snow covered and slippery roads are expected for the morning drive as the most accumulations today will fall for the first half of the day. Snow intensity will be dropping this afternoon, eventually going over to just flurries. Temps all day will linger in the low to mid 30s with breezy winds at times from the northeast.

This evening and overnight, expect clouds and a few remaining flurries or light snow showers. The low is 26 degrees. Additional accumulation is going to be light, if any.

Early morning flurries are anticipated Friday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a few breaks for sun into the afternoon.