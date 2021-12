FOX VALLEY, Wis.(WFRV)- It's officially winter in Wisconsin and this is the perfect time for winter recreational activities. Supply chain issues are affecting inventory at PowerSports1 in Appleton. "This time of year normally it would be snowmobiles that we would be selling," said Rod Vaneperan, owner.

Vaneperan says the snowmobiles that were sold, were on preorder in April. He does not expect any additional shipments until next April. There are other vehicles for purchase. "We've got ATVs and UTVs. The UTVs are definitely our most popular market nowadays," said Vaneperan. He adds that some people use them to plow the snow from their driveways. For more information on inventory visit https://powersports1.com.