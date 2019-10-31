Snowy start to Halloween; dry and chilly tonight

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

1 to 3″ of snow fell before daybreak, more arriving Thursday.

Snow showers and slush accumulating on bridges, overpasses, and some of the highways to start Halloween on this Thursday. Our southern and eastern counties will have a chance to pick up another inch or two on top of what fell overnight – as wet snow showers or a wintry mix continues into the early afternoon. Winds breezy, and temperatures cold with highs in the upper 30s.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for Outagamie and Winnebago counties until 12pm Thursday, and southern and lakeshore counties until 3pm Thursday.





Tonight looks dry! That’s the good news. The bad news will be the cold temperatures and wind chills. Skies eventually turn mostly clear with lows around 23 degrees!