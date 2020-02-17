Snowy start to the work week

Cloud cover will be on the increase through the overnight hours as warmer air begins to work into the state ahead of our next storm system. Lows tonight will be in the teens for most of us with a light east wind.

A storm system is forecast to pass to our south on Monday, but as it does so it will bring wet snow to much of the area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley beginning Monday afternoon and continuing until midnight Tuesday. A dry start to Monday will give way to snow from southwest to northeast Monday afternoon. The snow is anticipated to fall into the evening hours before moving to our east. A southeast wind will help temperatures reach for the low to middle 30s during the afternoon. This could for a period of time change some of the snow over to a wintry mix or rain Monday afternoon and evening especially for areas southeast of Green Bay.

Road conditions are anticipated to become snowy and slippery as the snow pushes through during the afternoon and evening hours. Travel conditions should be at their worst during the late afternoon and early evening.

Snowfall accumulations of 2-4″ is looking common area wide through Monday night. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding possible lower snowfall totals to the south due to a mix or rain that the snow could transition over to. There is also the potential for snowfall totals over 4″ especially just to the west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Stay tuned for the latest information.

The snow will end Monday night with a partly sunny sky by Tuesday as highs get into the upper 20s with a gusty west wind. We’ll experience another brief drop in temperatures as highs get stuck in the middle teens Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Quiet weather is expected Friday and right through next weekend. It will begin to get much warmer as well with highs in the lower 30s Friday and then upper 30s to lower 40s are possible Saturday and Sunday.