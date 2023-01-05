The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light, scattered snow showers patchy fog, and even a mist will continue into this evening. Before midnight, this storm system should be mostly gone, and we will stick with mostly cloudy skies heading into tomorrow morning.

Roads this evening and into tonight will be more wet, slippery, and slushy. Overnight temps will drop into the upper teens/low 20s, and any wet roads will freeze over.

We will stay with chillier air for tomorrow, and our high will only reach around 28 degrees.

Early mostly cloudy skies turn to partly sunny into the afternoon.

The weather will stay quiet and mild until mid-week next week.