Snowy weather on Sunday, slippery roads expected

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Door county and areas north of Hwy. 64 until Sunday evening and noon Monday for Langlade county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Sunday evening south of Hwy. 64 with the exception of areas south of Hwy. 10. The combination of snow and gusty winds will lead to difficult driving conditions through the day and tonight.

Today: Snow will overspread the area throughout the day leading to slick travel. Snowfall totals will be lowest for southern areas where an inch or less of accumulation is expected. For areas near Green Bay, 2-3″ of snowfall is possible. Totals will increase the further north you go with some spots near and north of Hwy. 64 possibly receiving over 6″ of new snowfall. Winds will be blustery out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers will taper to flurries and patchy drizzle through the night under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 20s with winds turning out of the west at 10-25 mph.

Flurries will continue at times early Monday as strong west to northwest winds gust over 35 mph with falling temperatures. It’ll be a mostly sunny, but cold day on Tuesday with highs only in the teens! We’ll rebound back into the 20s on Wednesday ahead of our next quick moving system which could bring a light rain and snow mix to the area on Thursday. Temperatures will hold in the low to middle 30s late in the week.