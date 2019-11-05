Snowy Wednesday morning commute

Clear skies this evening will be replaced with cloud cover tonight as our next storm system arrives from the west. Lows tonight will be in the low to middle 20s with a west breeze turning to the south late.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan counties until noon Wednesday. Snowfall accumulations Wednesday morning into the early afternoon will be around 3″ for these areas.

Winter Weather Advisory

Snow will overspread the area after midnight and continue into the early afternoon. Snow accumulations north of Hwy. 8 will be near a dusting with around 1″ of snow for locations along and north of Hwy. 29. Green Bay, Fox Cities, and much of the Lake Michigan shoreline will see around 1-3″ of snowfall accumulation. The snow will likely create a slow and slippery morning commute.

Snow forecast through early Wednesday afternoon

Once the snow comes to an end Wednesday afternoon we could see a little late day sunshine with highs in the low to middle 30s.

Our weather looks quiet Thursday and Friday with highs only in the upper 20s to low 30s. Another snow chance returns to the forecast late Saturday into Sunday. By early next week an Arctic shot of cold air moves into Wisconsin putting high temperatures only into the low to middle 20s.