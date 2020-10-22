Soaking rain and thunderstorms Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Might be a good idea to have the umbrella handy with you Thursday as rain and thunderstorms work up from the south along a warm boundary. Rain will be light to moderate to start but will pick up in intensity through the second-half of the day when the cold front arrive. The winds will also pick up into the afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Temps will vary in our communities, getting to the mid and upper 40s around Green Bay – further south will get close to 50 degrees – and up north you will stay in the 30s where there could be a light wintry mix.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tonight, soaking rain and strong winds continue with scattered thunderstorms. The low is 40 degrees, 30s north. The rain should lose strength overnight and may taper off completely.

A few light showers may linger into Friday, otherwise it will be cloudy, breezy and cool with a high of 45 degrees.

Saturday is a dry day! Partly cloudy but chilly at 40 degrees.

Sunday gets interesting again with a new system into Wisconsin. Still some details to iron out, but there will be a mix of rain and snow as temperatures will be cool enough for possible accumulation. The high is 39 degrees.

