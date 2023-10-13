The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Although rain began Thursday evening/night, we still have to get through the bulk of the rain from this weekend storm system. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall today and tonight. Lower totals will be across the far north.

Spotty morning showers will go over to widespread rain again Friday. It will be raining in most areas all this afternoon and evening. Highs are not much warmer than our morning starting temperatures, topping out at 52 degrees. The wind will accompany the rain as east winds could gusts up to 30 or 35 miles per hour.

Tonight, rain and wind will continue before midnight. It looks like the showers will break up and lighten up heading into early Saturday. NE winds from 20 to 35 miles per hour. The low is 49 degrees.

Saturday, light rain in the morning, then many will turn over to just cloudy, breezy, and cool weather for the rest of the day. Blustery NE winds will continue. That wind could bring on some light lake effect rain, especially far north and along our lakeshore. The high is 54 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy again. The high is 55 degrees. A lake effect showers may be noted over Door County with that north wind off of the bay.