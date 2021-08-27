Soaking rain could lead to localized flooding

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Get out the umbrellas and rain boots Friday… It’s going to be a soaker. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. Highs will be generally in the upper 70s and lower 80s, about 74 by the lakeshore, and 71 up north.

Tonight will continue with the scattered thunderstorms and cloudy skies. The lows will fall back into the 60s to around 70 degrees.

A warm and muggy Saturday with some sunshine coming back out. There will be a chance for an isolated thunderstorm during the day, but most will stay dry. A cold front will move in again Saturday night which may bring a spotty overnight shower.

Spotty showers will continue along the cold front on Sunday through the morning and early afternoon. Then the second half of the day will bring some sun and falling humidity. A breezy day at 82 degrees.