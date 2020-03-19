Soaking rain develops, followed by wind and snow

From Storm Team 5…

Another gloomy day out there Thursday. Cloudy skies and spotty light rain or sprinkles will be the possibility for the morning. Changes come for the afternoon and evening as soaking rain becomes likely, possibly some grumbles of thunder, with temps reaching the low 40s.

Tonight, soaking rain continues for most of the night, then as temperatures cool off some of that rain will change to snow, starting in the northwoods first a little after midnight. At this time, winds pick up from the NW. The low is 29 degrees.

Morning snow showers going into Friday, along with plenty of wind. Once the snow exits, some pops of sun may return for the afternoon. The high is 33 degrees.



Total precipitation and snow totals into Friday pictured here.

The weekend looks much nicer, just a bit chilly.

Saturday, mostly sunny less windy with a high of 34 degrees.

Sunday, partly sunny and 39 degrees.

