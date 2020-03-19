1  of  59
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Soaking rain develops, followed by wind and snow

Weather





From Storm Team 5…

Another gloomy day out there Thursday. Cloudy skies and spotty light rain or sprinkles will be the possibility for the morning. Changes come for the afternoon and evening as soaking rain becomes likely, possibly some grumbles of thunder, with temps reaching the low 40s.

Tonight, soaking rain continues for most of the night, then as temperatures cool off some of that rain will change to snow, starting in the northwoods first a little after midnight. At this time, winds pick up from the NW. The low is 29 degrees.

Morning snow showers going into Friday, along with plenty of wind. Once the snow exits, some pops of sun may return for the afternoon. The high is 33 degrees.

Total precipitation and snow totals into Friday pictured here.

The weekend looks much nicer, just a bit chilly.

Saturday, mostly sunny less windy with a high of 34 degrees.

Sunday, partly sunny and 39 degrees.

