The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a few passing clouds, most of the overnight will be dry. The best chance for a passing shower will be south of Hwy 29. Lows will cool into the 40s to lower 50s with a light southwest wind.

Sunday: Expect more clouds with a few scattered rain showers. It’ll be a cooler day with most of the area expecting highs in the 60s.

Rain showers will come to an end Monday morning as highs remain cool to start the week. 70s are looking likely Tuesday through Friday with another chance for rain during the middle of the week. Our weather is looking good Thursday and Friday with dry conditions to start next weekend.