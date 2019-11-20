Soaking rain Thursday, drier for the weekend

After a dry evening our next storm system moving towards Wisconsin tonight will bring increasing rain chances to the state beginning after midnight. Lows temperatures will be in the upper 30s with southeast winds increasing to around 10-20 mph.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory

Gusty south to southeast winds on Thursday will create high waves and will lead to areas of flooding right along the Lake Michigan shoreline. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 3am to 6pm Thursday for locations right along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Rain could be heavy at times during the early morning on Thursday. The rain showers will start to come to an end by the early to mid afternoon as the storm system moves to our northeast. As the storm moves away from the area winds will turn out of the northwest, but remain gusty at 10-20 mph. Rainfall amounts will be in the 0.5-1.0″ range for much of the region.

Rainfall potential

Skies will begin to clear on Friday with temperatures cooling into the mid and upper 30s. Look for highs near 40 degrees for opening weekend of the gun-deer season with a mix of sun and clouds.

There is a chance for a few flurries or sprinkles Monday with another system by Tuesday which could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area. Stay tuned for the latest forecast.