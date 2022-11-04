From Storm Team 5…

A nasty November storm will close out the work week and start of the weekend!

1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected Friday evening through Saturday am, along with strong winds on Saturday.

The rain doesn’t go away Friday night as steady rain is anticipated.

Most of the weekend rain will come down Friday evening into Saturday morning. Breezy with a low in the mid 40s.

Saturday we will see the steady rainfall exit with a strong winds rushing in behind.

A HIGH WIND WARNING AND WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of NE WI.

SW/W winds will gust 40-60 mph in the 2pm to 8 pm window.

Sunday will still be breezy but not nearly as gusty with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs still manage the upper 50s.