Soaking rain tonight, then a brief break from the humidity

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure will move through the state of Wisconsin tonight and bring a good chance for showers and maybe a few storms to the area. Some of the rain could be heavy at times especially just after midnight. Rainfall amounts will be in the 0.5″-1.5″ for many areas by the late morning Tuesday with lower totals to the north and west. Lows will dip into the mid and upper 50s.

Rain will still be moving through during the early to mid-morning hours on Tuesday before pushing northeast by the late morning. We should get a brief break from the rain before more scattered showers and even a storm pop up during the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be cooler in the lower 70s with a few 60s to the north.

Much like Tuesday, we’ll have at least a small chance for a pop up shower Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures slightly below average in the lower 70s. Temperatures will return above average near 80 Thursday under a partly sunny sky. Highs remain in the lower 80s on Friday with more chances for showers and storms.

The upcoming weekend will feature more heat and humidity as highs reach for the low to middle 80s. There is a chance for rain especially during the morning on Saturday, but Sunday does look drier at the moment. Small rain chances return to the forecast by next Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store