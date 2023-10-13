From Storm Team 5…

Tonight, steady rain and wind will continue before midnight. It looks like the showers will break up and lighten up heading into early Saturday. NE winds from 20 to 35 miles per hour. Our lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday, light rain in the morning, then many will turn over to just cloudy, breezy, and cool weather for the rest of the day. Blustery NE winds will continue. That wind could bring on some light lake effect rain, especially far north and along our lakeshore. The highs range in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday will be cloudy and breezy again. The high is 55 degrees. A lake effect showers may be noted over Door County with that north wind off of the bay.