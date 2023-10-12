The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a quieter start to today, an area of low pressure to our southwest has brought in increased cloud cover this afternoon ahead of our next rain chance.

Rain will continue to slowly move in from the south the rest of this evening with a majority of Northeast Wisconsin seeing showers by bedtime tonight.

Heavy showers will continue for the entire day tomorrow with the heaviest of the showers moving in tomorrow afternoon and evening. Wind gusts with this system could reach up to 40 mph.

More moderate showers will remain through Saturday morning with rain slowly tapering off Saturday evening.

A few lake effect showers linger through the entire weekend with cloudy skies.