Soggy start to the weekend

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place for much of the night. In the early morning hours. a few showers, storms will near southern portions of our viewing area. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Rain will likely arrive by breakfast, working in from south to north. Some rumbles of thunder may be possible. The majority of the day will be soggy with some breaks possible in the afternoon. Severe threat is low with the main focus being heavy rain.

Sunday/Next Week: A nearby stationary front could bring just a few showers on Sunday. Next week will see temperatures near average with highs around 80. There will also be a few more rain chances.