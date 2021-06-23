Soggy weather to end the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day as a warm front lifts across the state. Your Wednesday will have partly sunny skies (the most sun to the north) and a breezy SSW wind kicking in by the afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour. That wind direction will bring a warmer day in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees – but around 70 degrees by the lake. WHAT TO WATCH: communities south of Green Bay will have a shot at a few spotty sprinkles or a very light rain shower.

Looking like dry weather through this evening and tonight. Partly cloudy skies and we will hold on to the breeze out of the SSW all night long. The low is 65 degrees.

Tomorrow has a better rain chance. Scattered thunderstorms will form in the morning, and there will be another chance later in the day for additional soaking rain. It will be muggier with a high of 80 degrees.