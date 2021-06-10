Solar eclipse kicks off another hot and muggy day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More sunshine, heat and humidity for Thursday as highs climb to lower 90s away from the lake – with 70s by the water with a SE wind direction. Mostly sunny skies with a small chance for isolated bubble up thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Tonight will bring some rain to the north as spotty downpours form up that way starting in the evening. The rest of the area will have a few clouds and a muggy low of 68 degrees.

Mostly sunny and muggy again for Friday with a high of 91 degrees! Cooler by the lake again. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon/nighttime hours for most of the area.