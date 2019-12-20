Some clearing tonight with potential fog

Some clearing tonight

Some low level clouds associated with a warm front will hang around tonight. Patchy fog, potentially with drizzle tonight. freezing drizzle far north. Impacts very minimal.

A Nice Weekend

South of the Fox Valley there is much less snow and more bare ground. Green Bay’s 3″ snow pack will dwindle more this weekend.

Rain or Snow Chances



There is a system west that could bring precipitation. The track is still up in the air. The low moving slower and further south looks to be the scenario. Christmas could have some stray flakes and/or sprinkles, but Thursday could be more likely. Either way, minimal impact. We aren’t expecting anything major over the next week.

Our Temperature trend

We wind down 2019 nicely. Quietly…and mild.