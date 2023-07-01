The latest from Storm Team 5…

Happy first day of July and we started off temperature wise exactly where we left June with temperatures in the mid 80s. Clouds are beginning to build in, leading the way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. There is a low chance of a pop up shower mainly in the Northwoods. Temperatures drop into the low 60s overnight

Tomorrow partly sunny in the AM gives way to mostly sunny in the afternoon. A surface low moving way to our south will shift our wind direction to out of the NE giving us cooler temperatures in the low 80s for the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures cool back into the low 60s with clear conditions expected.

Monday sees temperatures back into the upper 80s. Temperatures could reach the low 90s for our 4th of July, but it will feel quite muggy. Im starting to see our next chance of showers and thunderstorms start in the afternoon Tuesday, more information to come tomorrow.