Some get early week snow showers

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Partly sunny and chilly as we get the morning going on Monday, but changes to the weather will happen later in the day. Clouds will increase and a breeze from the NE will pick up around 10 to 20 miles per hour. The high will be 25 degrees, a little warmer by the lake. The most sun will be up north today.

A storm system heading up from the south will bring mostly cloudy skies tonight, and a chance for southern sections to see light snow. The best chance for flurries or snow showers will be south of Green Bay and by the lakeshore. It will also be a bit blustery tonight with a low of 20 degrees, once again, a touch warmer by the lake.

That chance for light snow will also carry into Tuesday for those same locations (south/lake). By that time, counties south of Appleton may get between 1 to 3″ on fluffy snow accumulation. Areas to the north with see very little, if any, as just clouds are in your forecast. The high for Tuesday is 26 degrees, and 30 degrees by the lake.