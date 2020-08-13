Some get morning rain, others wait until Saturday for wet weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Some communities waking up to showers on Thursday. This rain chance will be north of a line from Stevens Point to Green Bay to Kewaunee. Communities south will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds – trending more sunny for the afternoon and evening.

High temps for Thursday get into the mid 80s (slightly humid), but cooler up north with more clouds and showers at 80 degrees, and also cooler by Lake Michigan in the upper 70s as a ESE wind kicks in from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be mostly dry as just a few clouds roll by. With those clouds, temperatures only get to 63 degrees overnight.

Friday looks like a great day! It will be warm and slightly humid again with mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday brings our next widespread rain chance. It will be along a cold front that comes in from west to east. The timing right now appears to be late morning into the evening. 82 degrees and muggy to start the weekend.

Sunday should be mainly dry again, but northern communities might catch a stray light shower. Partly cloudy and 81 degrees otherwise.

