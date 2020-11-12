Some get snow Thursday evening

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies will bring some morning sunshine for Thursday, followed up by arriving clouds in the afternoon. It will be a bit warmer with a SSW wind as highs get to the upper 40s and low 50s.

A cold front slides in this evening (from west to east) roughly from 5pm to midnight. This will bring a mix of rain and snow showers and a little snow accumulation could show up. About an inch or less could fall which could bring a few slick roads, but most locations will only get rain or a little white on the grass. Behind the front is a clearing overnight sky with lows in the 20s.

Tomorrow will look nice with plenty of sun, but it will be cold! Friday’s high is 36 degrees with a breezy WNW wind.

Saturday should be dry and breezy for most of the day. The evening and night brings some rain as a new system moves into the state. The high is 46 degrees.

A very windy day Sunday with a wintry mix of rain and snow across the viewing area. 43 degrees is the highest we get.