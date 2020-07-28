Some get Thundershowers on Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers or thunderstorms will form for some communities today, but not all. You’ll wake up to comfortable temps and morning sun, followed by developing clouds and a few of these showers especially through the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the very low 80s with a breezy west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Any rain goes away early this evening when we lose our daytime heat. It will be a dry overnight under mainly clear skies, possibly some patchy fog developing late where it rains this afternoon. The low temperature is 61 degrees.

Tomorrow starts with sun, along with developing afternoon clouds. The high will be 80 degrees.

No big warm ups anticipated for the rest of July. In fact, it looks like a dry stretch with temperatures FALLING off a bit early next week.

