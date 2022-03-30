The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plan on some roads being icy as Wednesday gets going from areas of sleet and icy rain. The most slippery conditions will be up north. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue for hazardous travel conditions until 9am, and noon further north.

After starting with rain and sleet, some dry breaks could build in during the morning and afternoon with only isolated showers. Then we will get another push of rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs today in the upper 30s in the northwoods, mid 40s for Green Bay and the Valley, and a couple 50s far south.

Winds will crank up tonight. This is when the cold side of the storm will roll across Wisconsin. Plan on soaking rain changing over to sleet and then snow overnight. Roads will likely become slippery when overnight lows drop to 31 degrees. North winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Windy with snow showers or a snowy mix tomorrow. Most accumulations will happen in the morning, while the snow will taper off or lighten up to just flurries in the afternoon. The high is 36 degrees. North/northeast winds 15 to 30 miles per hour during the day. Plenty of communities could see 1 to 3″ of snow Thursday, but we will keep an eye on central and northern Wisconsin where totals over 3″ could be possible.