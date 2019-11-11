Some light snow; another cold day for Monday

From Storm Team 5…

Lingering light snow and flurries will be possible for some of us on Monday – not bringing a bunch of snow; most of us should only see a dusting. Communities to the far south by Fond du Lac and Sheboygan may pick up close to an inch or slightly more today.

The second chance for snow on Monday will be up to the north in the afternoon/evening. That’s where a few lake effect flurries may come about from the north winds off of Lake Superior. This will not accumulate much in our coverage area.

Beside the snow chance, cold temperatures return with highs in the mid 20s. NNW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens.







Tonight, skies will turn mostly clear, but then it gets bitter cold! Lows will be in the upper single digits and teens before tomorrow morning.

Mostly sunny, still cold tomorrow. The high is 21 degrees.

More snow showers are to be expected on Wednesday where we could see another couple inches of snow accumulation. The mid-week high is 25 degrees.