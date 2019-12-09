Some roads becoming slick with ice and snow Monday

From Storm Team 5…

Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6pm for potentially icy travel and accumulating snow.

Moisture increasing on Monday creating some fog and clouds this morning. This will lead to some drizzle and a light mix of rain/snow developing early on; some of that could freeze over as a few spots begin below 32 degrees. That rain/snow mix will transition to snow showers as colder air moves in during the afternoon and evening.

Beside a few icy spots, snow accumulation could also bring a slippery commute, especially later today. Most will fall between the 1″ to 3″ mark, lesser south of Appleton and over to the lake.

Tonight any rain and snow will taper off in the evening. That’s when winds will start to crank up a bit, and temperatures drop. The thermometer will fall to the upper single digits and teens before opening up tomorrow.

Tuesday brings in a cold day. Highs will be in the teens, which we’ll hit in the morning and fall as the day wears on. Outside of the cold breeze, skies will be mostly sunny.

Sunny again on Wednesday, but very cold! Wind chills in the morning will be in the range of -10 to -25 degrees, and high temperatures are only expected to be in the single digits.

After the cold mid-week, Thursday will bring another chance for snow showers. The high will increase to 25 degrees.