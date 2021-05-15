Some sun tomorrow, more May 70s next week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Spotty rain will start to end. By the early morning hours, Northeast Wisconsin is dry. Low temperatures will be back into the 40s.

Tomorrow: The forecast will boil down to where you reside in Northeast Wisconsin. The further south you go, the more clouds that will be seen. Partly cloudy to mostly skies will be the sky conditions to close the weekend.

A stray pop-up shower could occur late in the evening south but is unlikely. High temperatures close to 70 away from Lake Michigan.

Next week: Warm air is going to make it feel like summer in our region. We trade highs in the mid 70s through early portions of the week for shower and storm chances to close the week. Highs could reach 80 on Thursday!