Some sunshine and 40s this weekend

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

It’s another day that we are stuck in the clouds! Mostly cloudy Thursday with patchy early morning drizzle, but that should clear up a bit as the day progresses. High temperatures with a lack of sun will be around 29 degrees.

Tonight, clouds will hold. More patchy drizzle or flurries move in with a weak clip of energy from the west. The low is 22 degrees.

Mostly cloudy for Friday, but under those clouds could be either scattered light snow showers or drizzle. Little, if not any, snow accumulation is expected for the day. Highs rise a bit to 32 degrees.

Saturday, we keep clouds around, but they may break up a bit for a little sunshine. A few flurries may fall up north. The high goes to 35 to start the weekend.

Sunshine will return Sunday! Partly cloudy and warm with a high up to 43 degrees as those clouds mix away.