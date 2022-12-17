The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few flurries linger into tomorrow morning, before skies clear into the afternoon. We are likely to see some sunshine before sunset tomorrow. Winds will be the main weather issue, with westerly gusts reaching into the 20s, and making feels like temps sit into the upper teens/low 20s all day.

Clouds return for Monday morning, before our next snowy system pulls through late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. We are only anticipating about a half an inch-an inch of total accumulation.

A frigid arctic air mass will move south from Canada by Wednesday and frigid temperatures are in store heading into your holiday weekend.