Some wintry weather Tuesday, and a big cool down to follow

A clipper system moving across northern Wisconsin Tuesday will bring some wintry weather back in the forecast. Cloudy skies and flakes early on will transition to snow showers in the northern half of the area. The main snow will happen from mid morning until 3pm. The rest of the day could have some non-accumulated snowflakes or drizzle.

High temperatures today reach the lower and middle 30s, the warmest day for a while. The wind is light to start but will pick up from the SW at 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Windy and cold this evening and tonight when a cold front goes by. Ahead of the front’s passage around midnight, there could still be some flakes or drizzle. The low is down around 12 degrees – feeling below zero with the overnight wind.

We’ll wake up to Wednesday morning wind chills around -10 to -20 degrees. The sun will come out, however, it will be blustery and cold with an afternoon high of 15 degrees.