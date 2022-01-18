Some wintry weather Tuesday, and a big cool down to follow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A clipper system moving across northern Wisconsin Tuesday will bring some wintry weather back in the forecast. Cloudy skies and flakes early on will transition to snow showers in the northern half of the area. The main snow will happen from mid morning until 3pm. The rest of the day could have some non-accumulated snowflakes or drizzle.

High temperatures today reach the lower and middle 30s, the warmest day for a while. The wind is light to start but will pick up from the SW at 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Windy and cold this evening and tonight when a cold front goes by. Ahead of the front’s passage around midnight, there could still be some flakes or drizzle. The low is down around 12 degrees – feeling below zero with the overnight wind.

We’ll wake up to Wednesday morning wind chills around -10 to -20 degrees. The sun will come out, however, it will be blustery and cold with an afternoon high of 15 degrees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall

More Weather