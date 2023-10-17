The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Observations and skycams showing us that we have some patchy dense fog out there this morning. We will rely on sunshine to burn that fog off, instead of wind, since only light winds will be with us today. The fog may remain until the mid to late morning in some spots.

After early fog and clouds, plan on lots of sunshine again Tuesday. It will be a nice day with upper 50s to around 60 degree afternoon highs. West wind around 5 miles per hour.

Mainly clear this evening, then clouds thicken up overnight. Those clouds will keep us away from fog and frost tomorrow morning. The low is 43 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy skies in the morning, then a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon/evening. It will get breezier out of the south in the afternoon from 10 to 20 miles per hour. The high will be above average around 64 degrees!

Mostly cloudy Thursday with spotty light rain or sprinkles during the day. The high dips a bit to 59 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy for most of the day, then another rain chance rolls in late. That rain chance is most likely for the evening/overnight hours. The high is set at 58 degrees.