The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow showers developed in some spots Wednesday night, and we’ll be looking at another chance for light snow or flurries to shift through Wisconsin Thursday. Late morning and afternoon is the window to see more flakes out there. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. A cool west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tonight is mostly cloudy and chilly for the game at Lambeau against the Tennessee Titans. At 7:15, kickoff temperatures will be around 25 degrees with a wind chill around 16 degrees. Spots of flurries will be noted overnight but it doesn’t appear to be for everybody.

Stray flurries for Friday morning, then partly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will be similar to today around 29 degrees. Winds get going from 15 to 25 miles per hour out of the west.