The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weak storm system will continue to churn over the state Tuesday with a chance for showers. Spotty rain showers in the morning and afternoon with snow mixing in where it is cooler – MANY DRY HOURS will be built in to the day. Highs will be on either side of 40 degrees! That will keep most road conditions in good shape, except up north in the morning.

The chance for showers end completely this evening, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 30 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over.

Looking like a decent day Wednesday. Partly sunny with a high of 34 degrees. After 10pm a new storm system will work accumulating snow showers into our area. This snow will continue through most of Thursday.