The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A mainly clear sky this evening will give way to increasing clouds through the overnight. Lows will dip into the single digits above and below zero with a light west wind.

Tuesday: Temperatures will be getting warmer with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20 mph. Highs will reach for the lower 30s. Most of the area will be dry, but light snow showers will be possible north of Hwy. 29 during the afternoon.

Spotty rain showers will transition to a brief period of snow as a cold front moves through on Wednesday. A better chance for snow misses to our south on Thursday, but a quick moving system will give us another shot at light snow on Friday. The weekend is looking quiet with highs going from the middle 20s Saturday to lower 40s on Sunday.