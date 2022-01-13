Spotty lake effect snow Friday, chilly start to the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloudy skies are in the forecast with a few flurries possible. Lows will be cool in the single digits to low teens. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Friday: A large storm system will miss us well to our west, but we’ll be left in the cloud cover. A northeast wind will bring a chance for light snow off of Lake Michigan for lakeshore counties. Highs will be in the teens.

We see more sunshine to start the weekend with highs in the middle teens. Clouds will move back in on Sunday ahead of our next storm system which could bring some light snow late in the day. Temperatures will be seasonal on Monday. Another system brings a better chance for snow on Tuesday followed by more cold air with highs in the single digits next Thursday.