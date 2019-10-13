Spotty rain and snow showers again Sunday

An area of low pressure to our north will continue to move northeast through Ontario today, but it will once again bring plenty of clouds to the area. Much like Saturday we’ll also see scattered rain and snow showers into the afternoon and early evening. Little if any snow accumulation is expected. Highs today will be in the lower 40s with a west to southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

Any preip. across the area during the early evening will come to an end with partly cloudy skies anticipated through the overnight. Lows will cool into the lower 30s for most areas.

High pressure will bring us a dry and sunnier day Monday with high still in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Another round of rain moves in Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

By Wednesday and Thursday we will dry out with highs generally in the 50s before we get a bigger boost in temperatures near 60 late in the work week and into the next weekend.