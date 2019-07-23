Spotty rain chance on Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Sunshine returns to your Tuesday forecast, but rain chances are NOT ZERO. A small piece of upper air energy will combine with a lake breeze to bubble up some afternoon, early evening showers or weak thunderstorms. The risks will be a quick downpour or strong gust of wind. The good news is that not every community will see rain. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Spotty shower or storm possible Tuesday between 2pm and 7pm.

Tonight, any evening showers and clouds will collapse, giving way to mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures and humidity will be comfortable with a low of 58 degrees.

Tomorrow we repeat the forecast, but get a little warmer. Mostly sunny skies will give way to another pop-up shower chance later in the day. Highs make it to 85 degrees with a touch more humidity.

A really nice day moves in on Thursday. Mostly sunny and 84 for the afternoon.

Friday should round out to be rather nice day, but a boundary incoming later in the day will bring a small chance for rain. Highs will be near 84.

Saturday looks dry! Partly sunny skies, warm and humid, with a high of 86 degrees.

Chances for rain increase again Sunday and Monday as two cold fronts could impact the area. Timing is a little hard to pinpoint now, but there will be some showers and storms at this time. Temperatures should be back to average both days.