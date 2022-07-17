The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds will take us throughout the second half of this weekend. While most of the area will be dry, a pop-up shower or storm will be possible across the northwoods. It’ll be a warm and muggy day with highs well into the 80s. Temperatures will be closer to the upper 70s lakeside.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear. Patchy fog may develop late in the night with lows in the 60s.

A warm and humid day is expected to start the week. Highs will be near 90 under a partly sunny sky. It’ll be warm again on Tuesday with a few spotty showers possible as a weak front moves across the state. Another chance for light rain is possible on Wednesday before drier weather returns for the second half of the week. Temperatures will remain a few degrees above average in the mid to upper 80s as we approach next weekend.