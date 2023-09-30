The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast with Storm Team 5…

Cloud coverage hung around today thanks to a weakening cold front drifting across the area. We saw a brief sprinkle here in Green Bay, but looks like the line fizzle as it approached Appleton. Overnight, mostly cloudy for most, with models indicating some redevelopment of a hit or miss showers for areas including Green Bay and north. Temperatures expected in the low to mid 60s overnight.

Shower activity should dissipate by the early morning, so expect areawide sunshine for a majority of the day and a touch of humidity. A warmer starting point with those temperatures combined with sunshine and a southerly breeze is a recipe for warm weather, so daytime highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, with some records potentially being broken tomorrow. Overnight mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s.

Still warm Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 80s, before a rain chance builds in areawide Wednesday and lingers into Thursday morning.