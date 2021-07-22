Spotty rain chances as heat and humidity return

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy with a small chance for a shower or storm. The rain coverage is not expected to be widespread. It’ll be a muggy night with lows in the 60s and a light southeast wind.

Friday: Warmer and more humid conditions will wrap up this week. Highs will be cooler lakeside, but inlande we should see temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is another small chance for an isolated shower or storm.

High temperatures will be nearing 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be quite humid to start the weekend, but we should feel a little less muggy on Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Thunderstorms are possible Friday night into early Saturday which could produce gusty winds. It’ll remain quite warm for much of next week with a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday.

