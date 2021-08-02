Spotty rain chances as humidity levels increase

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear with just a few passing clouds during the overnight. Lows will generally be in the 50s with a light southwest wind.

Tuesday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Most areas will be dry with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Humidity will gradually increase on Wednesday with temperatures warming into the middle 80s with sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday before another round of scattered showers and storms develop on Friday. It’ll be warm and muggy next weekend with a chance for showers and storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning.