Spotty rain chances, early season 90s expected

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Spotty rain showers will come to an end with partly cloudy skies the rest of the night. Lows will cool into the 50s for most locations.

Wednesday: Look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. A spotty afternoon shower or storm will be possible. Highs will be mild in the upper 70s to low 80s away from the lakeshore.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Thursday as temperatures warm into the lower 80s. Highs will continue to get warmer heading into the weekend with upper 80s to lower 90s expected through Sunday. Our average first 90 of the season in Green Bay is June 28th. The weekend is looking dry under mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay quiet warm early next week with a chance for rain next Tuesday.