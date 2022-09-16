The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We’ll be keeping our eyes on a cold front out west for rain chances as we get into the weekend. Overall, Friday looks nice! Skies will be partly sunny, and the air warm and humid. The highs get into the lower 80s away from the lake. IN THE AFTERNOON a few spotty showers could work into our northern counties.

Tonight, the highest rain chances will be north and west of the Fox Cities and Green Bay with spotty showers. Otherwise some cloud cover out there Friday evening with a mild and humid night expected. The low is only 65 degrees (normal low is 50 degrees).

Many dry hours of the day expected Saturday! It’s going to be dry in the morning with a chance for afternoon thundershowers. Saturday evening looks dry again. Warm, humid, and breezy conditions with highs in the lower 80s.

Another rain chance this weekend will be late Saturday night into Sunday morning. For now, the forecast will include dry weather Sunday afternoon and possibly dry into the evening for the Packers home opener against the Bears at 7:20pm. The high for Sunday is 81 degrees.