The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: An isolated evening shower or storm will give way to a mostly cloudy sky the rest of the night. Lows will be in the 60s with muggy conditions.

Wednesday: Rain chances throughout the day should remain well to our south. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the cooler and more comfortable 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

A chance for rain returns during the second half of the day Thursday with temperatures in the 80s. Nice weather will return Friday through Sunday under a mostly sunny sky and highs right around average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our weather could turn a little more active early next week as chances for showers and storms return with highs in the 80s.