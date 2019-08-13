Spotty shower chances continue

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

More spotty showers around for Tuesday, but still no guarantee for rain. We’ll have some of these showers cross through the area into the afternoon, otherwise you can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies above. Cooler, less humid air will enter with northeast winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Temperatures will vary across our area today.

UP NORTH: upper 60s to near 70 degrees. GREEN BAY, FOX CITIES, AND LAKESHORE: Low to mid 70s. SOUTH OF THE VALLEY: Mid and upper 70s.

Temperatures on the cooler side for Tuesday, with some of our communities stuck in the 60s.

Tonight there will still be hit/miss showers around the area, and outside of rain, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures should fall to about 61 degrees.

Tomorrow we keep the chance for a shower around mainly for the morning. Clouds will be around for the beginning of the day, and likely start to break up for the afternoon/evening. Temperatures continue to be on the cooler side with northeast winds, topping out around 72 degrees.

A dry day Thursday! A mix of sun and clouds above with seasonal high temps around 77 degrees.

Friday brings back some rain. A cold front entering the state throws another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Friday’s high is 78 degrees.

Saturday, more humidity and a continued chance for rain. This rain chance will be not be a WASH OUT, but instead a spotty chance for the day. Highs will make it to 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Sunday, partly sunny skies with a humid high of 82.